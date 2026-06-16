ทีมชัชชาติเสนอแพลตฟอร์ม BKK Housing Matching เพื่อเพิ่มที่อยู่อาศัยในราคาประหยัดใกล้ที่ทำงาน

ทีมชัชชาติ unveil an innovative housing strategy: the BKK Housing Matching platform. The platform aggregates vacant rooms and existing housing stock into a database of affordable buy and rent options near public transport. It also includes renovating old buildings and repurposing idle government land. Citizens benefit from streamlined, transparent transactions, low‑interest mortgages through bank partnerships, and a rent‑to‑own model that converts rent payments into future down payments. A co‑pay system encourages employers to subsidize rents. The initiative aims to reduce slums, improve quality of life, and provide housing near workplaces. Full details are available on the team's website.

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The core concept is to compile vacant rooms and existing housing stock in the city into a database of buyable and rentable properties at affordable prices for the public. This increases housing options near train stations and public transport.

The plan also includes renovating old buildings and repurposing unused government land for residential use. All rental and purchase processes will be managed through the platform for convenience and transparency.

For citizens aiming to own property, the Chatuchai team's policy provides two additional support mechanisms: cooperating with financial institutions to offer low-interest mortgage products to reduce buyers' financial burdens, and piloting a rent-to-own model. Under this model, renters can stay for 3 to 5 years, using accumulated rent as future down payment.

Alongside this, a co-pay system will be promoted to encourage employers to subsidize housing rents for employees. This project is part of the Chatuchai team's housing management strategy, aiming to provide city dwellers with accommodation near workplaces, alleviating slum congestion and sustainably improving citizens' quality of life.

Those interested can follow the full policy details on the Chatuchai team's website





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

การเมือง ที่อยู่อาศัย BKK Housing Matching ทีมชัชชาติ นโยบาย

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