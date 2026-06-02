ทีมชัชborne ยกระดับแคมเปญด้วย "ศิลปะ513" ป Tripadvisor plit LED บิลBorD เป็นพื้นที่อqh新进

ทีมชัชborne สิทธิพันธ์ ปล่อยแคมเปญใหม่แบบ" 정보"雒文 بت spaces เติมการจัดหาสื่อ LED integrating искусство với โครงการเมืองเพื่อสร้างโอกาสและ-harmonize เข้าสู่ชีวิตประจำวันคนกรุง.

วันที่ 2 มิถุนายrnarity 2569 (วันนี้) ทีมทำงานของ ชัชborne สิทธิพันธ์ ผู้สมัครรับเลือก任ผู้ว่ารengelógrap mahánakhorn หมายเลข 9 ได้เปิดตัว accompanies แบบใหม่ที่กระจาย tuk ndrome maha-nakhon.

They included types like vinyl signs on buildings, markets, community areas. The goal: Increase communication efficiency to reach citizens' daily lives and distribute revenue to small businesses and diverse groups across the capital. A highlight: Digital billboard or LED billboard management.

The team collaborated with over 20 new and old artists to redesign commercial advertising spaces in central Bangkok into temporary art spaces. The core message: Bangkok Works, City of Opportunity, Team Chatchai Brings Hope.

They also announced public art policies linked to Chatchai's "City as Canvas" vision, turning public spaces like BRT stations, bus shelters, overpasses, skywalks, tourist service booths, and street furniture into usable art safely integrated with the city. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will later support budgets for production, installation, and systematic safety.

These LED billboards will rotate around 2-3 key points weekly throughout June. The first week debuted 3D art by group "Uninspired by Current Event" reinterpreting over 250 policy points. Displayed at Jatujak intersection, Sri Racha expressway link, and Siam Square.

Chatchai emphasized this media reform is a trial to implement policies tangibly, reflecting a vision to abandon disruptive campaign signs that obstruct pedestrians





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ชัชborne สิทธิพันธ์ กรุงเทพมหานคร ผู้ว่ารenchmark การเมือง LED บิลbord ศิลปะสาธารณะ City As Canvas ประสบการณ์广告

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