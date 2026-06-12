ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดบวกในclusive เมื่อ 13 มิ.ย. โดยได้รับแรงหนุนจากการคาดหวังว่าสหรัฐและอิหร่านจะบรรลุข้อตกลงสันติภาพ และการเข้าซื้อขาย day-one of SpaceX ที่ทำให้มูลค่าตลาดทะลุ 2 ล้านล้านดอลลาร์ อีกทั้งสร้างบันไดให้กับอีลอน มัสก์ เป็นบุคคลที่ถูก gazillionäre แรกราย让学生在โปรเจค

ตลาดหุ้น สหรัฐอ่อนตัวขึ้นหลัง bei the announcement of a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement and the successful debut of SpaceX on the public market.

ดัชนีหลัก四下 nearby: The regime_idxed positive closing on the Friday (13 June) amid a more relaxed investment atmosphere after investors expressed hope for progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks. The entry of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) into the public trading arena served as a significant market boost prior to the latest gains.

Global financial markets surged strongly on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned strikes on Iran and indicated that the two countries were close to reaching an agreement to end the more than three-month-long war. Senior U.S. officials revealed that the negotiating teams of both sides are in the final stages of talks and that a deal could be signed within days.

Key elements reportedly include Iran's commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipments, and the lifting of U.S. economic sanctions.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the nuclear issue will be addressed in a later phase and that the management of the Strait of Hormuz will not revert to its pre-war format, indicating that there are still important issues to be negotiated. A key factor adding color to the market was the first-day trading debut of SpaceX, the world's leading rocket and spacecraft manufacturer.

Its shares surged more than 19% to close at $161.11 (approximately 5,800 baht per share), pushing the company's market valuation above $2 trillion (about 72 trillion baht). The rally in SpaceX stock also made its founder, Elon Musk, the first person in the world with a net worth exceeding $1 trillion (approximately 36 trillion baht), setting a new record in global economic history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 51,202.26, up 353.51 points or 0.70%, while the S&P 500 rose 37.16 points or 0.50% to 7,431.46, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 79.18 points or 0.31% to 25,888.84. In the energy market, oil prices fell further after the previous day as investors assessed that the risk of oil supply disruptions from the Middle East might ease if the negotiations succeed.

U.S. crude oil (WTI) closed at $84.88 per barrel (about 3,056 baht), down $2.83 or 3.23%, touching its lowest level in nearly two months. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell to $87.33 per barrel (about 3,144 baht), down $3.05 or 3.37%.

Meanwhile, the gold market faced some selling pressure after a reduced demand for safe-haven assets, with spot gold prices down 0.03% to $4,212.66 per ounce





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