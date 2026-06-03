ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐป顺应 tissus Streptues ความตึงเครียดจากตะวันออกกลาง ปิดลงโดยรวม

ตลาดหุ้นสหราตressures Grüner visites spontaneous athematische béton数据传输 technology stocksตามピ profit-taking after record highs spectaculaire والتعيين عند[nextangka سculation tension in the Middle East推动 oil prices higher and raised concerns about a resurgence of inflation pressures that could threaten the global economy. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell, with the 'Magnificent Seven' AI leaders mostly declining despite a rise in semiconductor stocks. Oil prices surged on supply worries. Analysts warn the energy shock could reignite inflation, potentially prolonging high interest rates. safe-haven gold also fell on higher opportunity cost fears.

ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐ อาร์เซ็นต์ close in the red on Wednesday, June 2, after investors engaged in profit-taking from record highs.

This occurred amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns that inflation pressures could re-emerge as a risk to the global economy. All three major US stock indexes fell, with financial and technology stocks leading the declines.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell more than its larger counterparts, reflecting a risk-off sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 50,687.07 points, down 620.72 points, or 1.21%. The S&P 500 closed at 7,553.72 points, down 56.06 points, or 0.74%.

The Nasdaq Composite closed at 26,853.98 points, down 239.92 points, or 0.89%. While semiconductor stocks, a proxy for artificial intelligence (AI) investments, rose 1.4%, indicating continued strength in the AI investment wave, the 'Magnificent Seven' megacap stocks, which are key AI leaders, closed mostly lower, with only Meta Platforms gaining 4.2%.

The S&P Software & Services index, under persistent pressure from fears that AI will disrupt traditional software business models, dropped as much as 4% in a single day. A key source of market pressure was the situation in the Middle East, following fresh tit-for-tat air strikes between the US and Iran, testing a fragile ceasefire and dampening hopes for de-escalation.

This uncertainty directly impacted the energy market. Oil prices rose for a second consecutive session as investors worried that conflict could disrupt global oil supply.

Meanwhile, talks between Tehran and Washington showed no clear signs of progress. Brent crude futures settled at $97.81 per barrel, up $1.81, or 1.89%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed at $96.02 per barrel, up $2.26, or 2.41%.

Analysts see the energy price surge potentially passing through to a broader range of goods and services, risking a renewed pickup in inflation. This could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates higher for longer than the market expects.

In the gold market, which is typically a safe haven, selling pressure also emerged as investors worried that war-driven inflation risks would keep rates elevated, raising the opportunity cost of holding gold. Spot gold fell 1% to close at $4,440.99 per ounce, while US gold futures declined 1.2% to $4,466.90 per ounce





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ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐ ดัชนีชี้วัด ดัชนีดาวโจนส์ S&P 500 Nasdaq Magnificent Seven เทคโนโลยี AI Ooking半 พลังงาน น้ำมันดิบ เบรนท์ WTI เงินเฟ้อ ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ ดอกเบี้ย ทองคำ ความขัดแย้งตะวันออกกลาง อิหร่าน สหรัฐ

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