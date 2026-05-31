ตลาดอสังห have pfaeed giá trị房地产 market faces headwinds as pre-financing credit set to shrink

ศูนย์วิจัยก�用于研究Estimate real estate market 2019 faces risks, cash flow tight, pre-financing credit projected to decline -3.0% to -2.0%. High inventory, slowing economy, credit tightening pressure developers.

ศูนย์วิจัยกสิกรไทยวิเคราะห์ภาพรวมตลาดอสังห материย什 šetkina Thailand Research Institute analyzes the real estate market in 2019, highlighting risk factors that suppress purchasing power.

Business cash flow tightens, causing pre-financing credit to contract by -3.0% to -2.0%. The research indicates that despite a 2.0% YoY growth in private residential construction activity in Q1 2019, down from 4.0% YoY in Q4 2018, the real estate sector's momentum is clearly weakening.

For the rest of 2019, the market faces challenges including a slowing economy, incomplete consumer recovery, and high inventory levels. These factors directly pressure developers' cash flow and liquidity management.

Amid high financial costs and debt burdens, warning signs appear through developers' deteriorating financial ratios over the past three years. Key Q1 2019 figures: Debt-to-Equity Ratio remains high at 1.38x (average range 1.3-1.4x), Debt Service Coverage Ratio low at 0.31x (average range 0.27-0.37x).

A DSCR below 1x indicates operating cash flow may insufficiently cover debt due within one year, especially for developers with high inventory, existing debt, and reliance on external funding, elevating credit risk.

This fragility signals through capital markets and banking: long-term bond issuance in real estate fell -27.6% YoY in the first four months, while commercial bank pre-financing credit outstanding dropped -6.5% YoY in Q1 2019, across both horizontal (-7.9% YoY) and condominium (-4.0% YoY) segments. Developers delay new projects and focus on inventory clearance, while banks tighten lending to control risk.

The research expects this tight market to persist through mid-year, pressuring commercial bank pre-financing credit for residential development in 2019 to contract by -3.0% to -2.0%, reversing the 2.2% growth in 2018





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ตลาดอสังหาริมทรัพย์ Pre-Financing สินเชื่อ DSCR D/E Ratio

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