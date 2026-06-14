ตชด..youtinyยิงวิน จยย. หลังทะเลาะค่าโดยสาร ดับ1 อุบัติเหตุปืนโหดtein ดินแดง

clean police neighbourhood 8 {subA一个 police} to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in din Daeng, Bangkok, where a man opened fire on a group of motorcycle taxis after a dispute over fare. The suspect, a border patrol police officer, fatally shot one man and injured two others before fleeing and eventually surrendering to authorities. The motive stemmed from a heated argument regarding the fare. Police have taken the suspect into custody for legal proceedings, while the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

เลือดสาดกลางกรุง! ตชด . ปืนโหด เคลียร์ ค่าโดยสาร ไม่ลงตัว รัว ยิง วิน จยย . ดับค蹊ที่ 1 เจ็บสาห硫酸อีก 2 ก่อนดอดมอบตัว ในวันที่ 14 มิถุนายน 2569 เวลา 02:35 น.

พ. ต. ท. หญิง ภิณฑ์ เมฆไพบูรณ์ สว.

(สอบสวน) สน. ห้วยขวาง ได้รับแจ้งเหตุยิงกันส่งผลให้มีผู้เสียชีวิตและผู้บาดเจ็บหลายราย บริเวณหน้าปากซอยประชาสงเคราะห์ 38 และ 43 แขวงดินแดง เขตดินแดง กรุงเทพมหานคร เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจจาก สน.

ห้วยขวาง รุดเข้าตรวจสอบทันที พบร่างของนายภูริต อายุ 37 ปี นอนจมกองเลือดที่เกิดเหตุ ตรวจสอบเบื้องต้นพบร่องรอยบาดแผลจากการถูกอาวุธปืนไม่ทราบชนิด กระหน่ำยิงเข้าที่บริเวณหน้าอกรวม 4-5 นัด ส่งผลให้เสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา มีผู้บาดเจ็บอีก 2 คน คือ นายเกียรติศักดิ์ อายุ 46 ปี ถูกกระสุนเข้าที่ต้นขา และนายชรินทร์ อายุ 48 ปี ถูกยิงที่ต้นขาขวาและมือซ้าย เจ้าหน้าที่ให้การช่วยเหลือและนำส่งโรงพยาบาลอย่างเร่งด่วน จากการสอบปากคำพยานเบื้องต้นทราบว่าผู้ก่อเหตุเป็นชายสวมเสื้อแขนยาวสีดำ กางเกงยีนขาสั้น สะพายกระเป๋าข้างสีดำ อุทิศก็ก่อเหตุแล้วหลบหนีไป ทั้งที่ในพื้นที่มีประชาชนตื่นตระหนก แต่หลังเกิด principle ไม่นาน นายนำทัพ อายุ 33 ปี ผู้ก่อเหตุที่helyเป็นเจ้าหน้าต்றมตำรวจตระเวนชายแดน (ตชด.

) เดินทางเข้ามอบตัวกับเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สน. มักกะสัน พร้อมของกลางอาวุธปืนขนาด 9 มม.

ยี่ห้อซิกซาวเออร์ 1 กระbigg และซองกระสุนปืน 1 อัน เบื้องต้น นายนำทัพ (ผู้ก่อเหตุ) ให้การรับสารภาพว่า มูลเหตุเกิดจากปากเสียงทะเลาะวิวาทอย่างรุนแรง เนื่องจากข้อขัดแย้งเรื่องค่าโดยสารรถจักรยานยนต์รับจ้าง จนตัดสินใจใช้อาวุธปืนพกประจำกายรัวยิงใส่กลุ่มวินรถจักรยานยนต์ ก่อนที่จะอาศัยจังหวะชุลมุนนั่งรถยนต์สาธารณะหลบหนีออกจากพื้นที่และเข้ามอบตัว พนักงานสอบสวนอยู่ระหว่างควบคุมตัวผู้ต้องหาเพื่อดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย โดยไม่ละเว้น ส่วนร่างผู้เสียชีวิต เจ้าหน้าที่จากมูลนิธิร่วมกตัญญูเคลื่อนย้ายไปส่งยังสถาบันนิติเวชวิทยา โรงพยาบาลตำรวจ เพื่อชันสูตรพลิกศพตามขั้นตอนนิติวิทยาศาสตร์ ก่อนจะประสานญาติมาติดต่อขอรับศพไป_COMPILEพิธีกรรมทางศาสน





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ยิง ตชด ค่าโดยสาร วิน จยย ดินแดง กรุงเทพ ตำรวจ อาวุธปืน บาดเจ็บ เสียชีวิต

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