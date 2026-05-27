ซีพี แอ็กซ์ตร้า ผนěkยักษ์ใหญ่ฟิลิปปินส์ 'Ayala' ส่งเสริมการบริหารมอลล์แม็คโครในไทย

บริษัท ซีพี แอ็กซ์ตร้า จำกัด (มหาชน) and Ayala Corporation ลงนามบันทึกความร่วมมือMoC เพื่อเสริมศักยภาพการพัฒนามอลล์และการบริหารพื้นที่左传ในマルチ·ロータス ระยะยาว มุ่งเน้นการอัปเกรด 7 สาขามasatrooedและเพิ่มมูลค่าสินทรัพย์ผ่านการผสานความเชี่ยวชาญด้านมอลล์ระดับโลก యాపు Ayala Land Malls และเครือข่ายผู้เช่าชั้นนำ

บริษัท ซีพี แอ็กซ์ตร้า จำกัด (มหาชน) which is a leader in wholesale and retail with the Makro and Lotus brands has entered into a strategic partnership with Ayala Corporation one of the largest business groups in the Philippines to strengthen its mall development and property management capabilities for long-term growth.

The collaboration involves ACx Holdings Corporation and Ayala Land Malls Inc. the retail and mall arm of Ayala aiming to combine CP Axtra's market understanding with Ayala's decades of expertise in developing and managing premier shopping centers. Initially the partnership will focus on upgrading seven key Makro locations across Thailand.

Both sides also intend to explore future opportunities in retail and mixed-use projects that align with sustainable growth strategies. This MoC marks the third formal agreement between the two corporate groups reflecting a deepening strategic alliance and opening doors for regional expansion.

CP Axtra's Chief Executive Officer stated that the synergy brings together CP Axtra's deep local retail knowledge and Ayala's world-class mall development and management proficiency to enhance the performance of Makro's retail spaces. This will deliver an elevated experience for customers and tenants while creating long-term value for the company's asset portfolio and surrounding communities.

An executive from Ayala Corporation highlighted that the partnership expands Ayala's operational footprint into Thailand's high-potential retail market. It allows Ayala to apply its expertise while learning from Thailand's dynamic competitive landscape aligning with their strategy of global knowledge transfer to enhance capabilities in the Philippines.

An Ayala Land managing director noted that the collaboration will transform Makro spaces into destinations where people choose to spend time and return for services using the nationwide network combined with CP Axtra's market insight and Ayala Malls' excellence in tenant curation and experience design to generate lasting value for consumers business partners and project assets.

CP Axtra operates over 2700 Makro and Lotus stores across ASEAN and is evolving into a Retail Tech Company. Ayala Land Malls manages 34 top-tier malls in the Philippines with strengths in retail planning tenant mix and customer experience.

Their mixed-use expertise will support CP Axtra in upgrading its Makro properties. Ayala Corporation's strong consumer business network supports regional expansion.

The partnership builds on previous collaborations including the 2017 establishment of CP AXTRA AC CORPORATION to operate Makro in the Philippines. This latest MoC represents a significant step in cementing a robust partnership and is the first time Ayala is directly applying its mall development and asset management expertise to CP Axtra's Thai operations.

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CP Axtra Makro Ayala Corporation Ayala Land Malls การบริหารสินทรัพย์ มอลล์ ค้าปลีก ค้าส่ง ประเทศไทย ฟิลิปปินส์ ความร่วมมือ การเติบโตยั่งยืน

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