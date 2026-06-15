ชัยสิทธิ์ ลูกเจ้าของบ้าน ถูกฆ่า หมกกล่องพลาสติกฝังกระบะ essentially ตามข่าว

Ông Chaisit ahli rumah zon Don Mueang ditemukan tewas dan dimasukkan ke dalam kotak plastik yang ditanam di dalam bejana tanah. Polisi menyelidiki dan sudah menangkap satu tersangka dari tiga pelaku.

เมื่อวันที่ 15 มิถุนายน 2569 ตำรวจได้รับแจ้งที่บ้านในถนนเทิดราชัน เขต ดอนเมือง Bangkok ที่พบศพชายที่ถูกแทงและถูกฝัง กล่องพลาสติก ในกระบะดิน บgens发现 corpse of Mr Chaisit age 34 who was the homeowner's son.

Police and forensic team examined the body hidden in a large blue plastic crate buried under a layer of soil in a large earthen jar. The body wore a green soccer jersey number 21, shorts, and had tattoos on both arms, likely positioned kneeling forward. A single stab wound on the chest was found.

Personal items like car keys and mobile phone missing. Investigation revealed that arguments occurred the previous night around 22:00, but police found nothing unusual then.

At 05:00, they returned after reports of murder; the house showed air conditioner on but locked from inside, forced entry; discovered soil and a necklace leading to the hidden crate. Police have identified one suspect from a group of three and are searching for the remaining two.

Senior police officials visited the station to monitor the case





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ฆาตกรรม ดอนเมือง กล่องพลาสติก ชัยสิทธิ์ ต้องสวน

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