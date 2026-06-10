คิงเจน (KGEN) ลุ้นเทิร์นอะราวด์คonti Q2/69 เต็ม马力โรงงานรถไฟฟ้า esperança คาดกำไร 2 เหรียญ

การวิเคราะห์ของบริษัทหลักทรัพย์ชี้ว่าบริษัทคิงเจนจำกัด (KGEN) กำลังหลง vào การฟื้นตัวทำกำไร grâce à การทำงานเต็มรูปแบบของโรงงานผลิตรถไฟฟ้าแบบมัสซ์ and การขยายส่วนถือหุ้นในบริษัท conjunta และตัวแทนจำหน่าย โดยคาดว่าสามารถถึงจุดคุ้มทุนในไตรมาส 2/2569 และพลิกกลับมาเมื่อโรงงานเริ่มผลิตรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าเต็มกำลัง พร้อมกำลังการผลิต 50,000 คัน/ปี และ𝑚 incremental 20,000 ล้านบาทHaving successfully cleared loss-making businesses KGEN is poised for a turnaround driven by full-scale EV production and strategic stakes in manufacturing and distribution entities. Analysts anticipate breakeven in Q2/2026 with profitability returning as the Omoda/Jaecoo plant operates at full capacity (50,000 units/year) and revenue potentially reaching 20 billion baht. Backlog exceeding 20,000 units and 22,000 Motor Show bookings provide strong order visibility. Target price ranges set between 2.20-2.90 baht with stop losses around 1.55-1.60 baht.

บริษัท คิงเจน จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ KGEN เป็นแบรนด์ยานยนต์ไฟฟ้าในไทยที่ถูกสนใจอย่างมากหลังจากที่บริษัทหลักทรัพย์หลายเจ้าเริ่มวิเคราะห์และเยี่ยมชมโรงงานผลิตรถันยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่ระยอง which is a joint venture between KGEN and Chery Group the world's number 1 electric vehicle manufacturer from China.

Mr. Phusit Thirawanrat Director of Securities Analysis at KGI stated that KGEN has already cleared all loss-making business cards in 2025 making the company ready for profit recovery. The second quarter of 2026 is expected to reach breakeven and turn profitable (Turnaround) in the latter half of the year.

The key springboard for KGEN is its electric vehicle plant with Omoda and Jaecoo brands in which KGEN holds 43.7%. The plant has passed trial production and entered full mass production since May and has received good market response forcing it to increase production capacity to 2 shifts from June to meet delivery targets with expected revenue up to 20 billion baht.

There are reports that KGEN plans to increase its stake in OJMT from 43.7% to 51% by January 2026 with potential to raise to 60% later. It will raise 200 million baht via private placement.

Not only production but KGEN also moves into distribution by holding 25% in OJST the distributor of Omoda and Jaecoo in Thailand. It also owns 100% of the bus and commercial vehicle business under the Farizon brand with this year's sales target of 1600 units generating about 2 billion baht in revenue.

Together with over 110 FIT-Auto service centers nationwide for after-sales service boosting consumer confidence. Technical analysis shows major support at 1.75 baht and short-term resistance at 1.96-2.10 baht.

If price breaks this resistance it could test next resistance at 2.50 baht and then retest previous high at 2.90 baht with stop loss at 1.55 baht. Krungthep Thanakorn Securities (Bualuang) research department analyzes KGEN as a tactical stock to capitalize on the EV boom after high oil prices.

Although Q1 2026 still reported 52 million baht loss because the EV plant (43.7% stake) was not yet at full production once fully operational KGEN can turn profitable (Turnaround) starting Q1 2026. First phase capacity is 50000 units per year.

Additionally KGEN already has over 20000 units in backlog aligning with 22000 bookings from recent Motor Show. If new orders come in another 20000 units at average selling price 500000 baht per unit revenue from the plant could soar to 20 billion baht.

Normalized profit in next four quarters expected around 340 million baht. With P/E of 15 times strategic target price 2.20 baht and stop loss 1.60 baht





siamrath_online / 🏆 15. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

คิงเจน KGEN รถไฟฟ้า EV เทิร์นอะราวด์ 奥林匹克 実際 สลิป 09427 BTS

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