การศึกษ踝 suggest government credit downgrades could trigger a chain reaction affecting businesses, financial institutions, danа assault funds, spreading ri性 throughout the economy. ວ່າດ້ວຍ a reference to the 2008 financial crisis, experts warn that ignoring emerging risks can lead to systemic collapse. The study covering 23 countries with a combined population of over 5.5 billion reveals that biodiversity-关联的风险 many countries to the brink of default. The increased interest costs are equivalent to 75% of global development aid and a large share of the $200 billion annual biodiversity target, prompting calls for financial regulators, central banks, and credit agencies to integrate environmental risks into models. The cost of protection remains far lower than the long-term economic damage from unchecked environmental degradation.

นักวิจัยระบุว่าการปรับลด อันดับเครดิต ของรัฐบาลจะมีผลกระทบที่แพร่กระจายไปยังภาคธุรกิจ สถาบันการเงิน และกองทุนบำเหน็จบำนาญภายในประเทศ ซึ่งจะกลายเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของความเสี่ยงที่ลุกลามไปทั่วระบบเศรษฐกิจпауltาคลูแซก นักวิชาการจาก Edinburgh Business School 對比สถานการณ์นี้กับบทเรียนจาก Global Financial Crisis โดยระบุว่าตลาดการเงินในอดีตเคยเพิกเฉยต่อความเสี่ยงที่กำลังก่อตัวจนปล่อยให้กลายเป็นวิกฤตครั้งใหญ่ และโลกอาจกำลังเดินตามรอยเดิมหากเรายังไม่นำ ความเสี่ยงด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม มาประเมินอย่างเป็นระบบในÂ在此 ruining จากการศึกษาที่ครอบคลุม 23 ประเทศ มีประชากรรวมกว่า 5,500 ล้านคน พบว่าความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้องกับ ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ อาจพล纪实 to push many countries closer to the brink of default.

Â further illustrate the magnitude, the researchers point out that the increased interest costs from these risks are nearly equivalent to seventy-đồng hồ five percent of the total annual overseas development assistance worldwide and represent a significant portion of the two trillion dollars per année fundraising target under the United Nations' biodiversity conservation framework.

Therefore, the research team calls on global regulators, central banks, and credit rating agencies to seriously incorporate natural risks into financial models. They emphasize that the cost of protecting biodiversity is still far lower than the economic damage that will occur if natural resource degradation is allowed to continue unchecked in the long term





PostToday / 🏆 50. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ความเสี่ยงด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ อันดับเครดิต วิกฤตการเงิน Pubblico การ调用lude

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai Prepares for UNCLOS Dispute, Escalates Tensions with CambodiaThe Thai government has started preparing for a potential dispute with Cambodia over the UNCLOS treaty, escalating tensions in the region. The Thai team of legal experts from various countries is being prepared to defend Thailand's interests in the case. Meanwhile, the Thai military has increased its vigilance along the border, with additional measures taken to maintain stability and readiness for any potential threats.

Read more »

กระทรวงการคลังยืนยันไม่เก็บภาษีย้อนหลัง พร้อมใช้ Big Data คัดกรุงผู้มีสิทธิไม่จนจริงหลังเกิดกระแสวิพากษ์文武การคัดกรองผู้มีสิทธิสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐด้วยเกณฑ์ลดหย่อนภาษีค่าเลี้ยงดูพ่อแม้ กระทรวงการคลังและนายล łaguna-vix clarifies that using tax deduction data as a screening criterion is not retroactive tax collection. It aims to verify if parents have caregivers, using Big Data to exclude those not truly in need. Key criteria include checking for caregivers via tax filings and examining debt levels from credit bureaus; individuals with loans over 100,000 baht are excluded as they demonstrate repayment capacity. Students are also excluded since they are typically still under parental support.

Read more »