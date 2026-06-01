ความ crave คุ้มค่า ของโครงการ TH-AI Passport

นายกรณ์ จาติกวณิช และสมาชิกพรรคประชาธิปัตย์ ตัดสินynkuโครงการ TH-AI Passport ราคา 1,600 ล้านบาท ของกระทรวงดิจิทัล ว่าอาจไม่คุ้มค่าและขาดความโปร่งใส เรียกร้องให้รัฐเพิ่มทักษะ AI ให้ประชาชนและใช้งบประมาณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

นายกรณ์ จาติกวณิช 滞后The substantive news content revolves around the scrutiny of the TH-AI Passport project, a 1.6 billion baht initiative by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

Mr. Korn, a Democrat Party MP, raised concerns about the project's value, its transparency, and its potential to enhance the nation's AI capabilities without proper oversight. He highlighted the need for better AI literacy among the populace and questioned if the funds could be better allocated elsewhere, pointing to a lack of effective monitoring mechanisms and warning about possible misuse of public funds.

The debate touches on broader issues of governmental accountability, the strategic use of technology, and the equitable distribution of economic benefits from AI advancements.

Mr. Korn's critique aligns with the party's stance on prudent fiscal management and evidence-based policymaking, urging the government to ensure that such high-value projects deliver tangible societal benefits rather than serving as mere political showpieces. The public and parliamentary circles remain attentive to how this project unfolds, given its significance in Thailand's digital transformation agenda





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TH-AI Passport กรมดิจิทัล ภริยา Korn ประชาธิปัตย์ งบประมาณ AI

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