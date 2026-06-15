ความขัดแย้งทางการเงินระหว่างคู่จิ้นบิลลี่-เบ้บ หลังแยกวง

การakings between members of the popular duo Bieb and B, focusing on allegations of secret fee collection and the steps taken to clarify the financial dispute, emphasizing evidence and a willingness to resolve the issue directly.

ข่าวเกี่ยวกับความきMARAfter the breakup of the famous Thai music duo 'Bieb-Thanath' (Bieb Patarapon and B Thanath), a financial dispute has become a public issue, particularly regarding the payment of performance fees.

The conflict emerged after Bieb Patarapon (Bieb) claimed that B (Thanath) secretly received full payment for a concert job from the client without dividing the earnings equally as their prior agreement. This prompted B to file a police report regarding the unpaid dues.

The situation escalated into a public argument, with Bieb stating that the matter is being clarified and that he has already settled his part. He revealed that he had met with the client to collect the 50,000 baht debt from their old agency, which was a condition for accepting the job.

According to Bieb, the client has already paid him that amount, and he has informed the old agency about this payment twice. He emphasized that there is proof of all transactions and that he has no outstanding issues on his end.

However, he expressed disappointment that they did not communicate directly about the problem. Bieb explained that he is prepared to settle the remaining amount with the old agency as per their contract and has set aside the money.

He urged B to contact him or the accounting department to resolve the matter amicably, stating that he does not want this issue to become a public dispute or cause misunderstanding. He reiterated that all steps were taken according to legal and contractual procedures, including tax deductions, and that the money was handled transparently.

Bieb concluded by saying he is ready to support the resolution and hopes for a straightforward settlement without further conflict





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