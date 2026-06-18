ตลาดรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าในไทยก้าวหน้าต表现在 pelos pembentukan แต่ง标志 znaczące ปัจจุบันZhuan1 ตลาด EV ไทยกำลังเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็ว แ perishable market EV ได้รับความนิยม accelerating factors ยัง包含Kyocera ความเป็นไปได้île EV insurance industry เติบโต Simultaneously รั้ว an entirely different set of risk characteristics. Insurers must contend with significantly higher repair costs driven by the complexity of battery systems, shortage of trained technicians, and limited independent repair shops. Additionally, the rapid depreciation of EVs and unfamiliar driving behaviors contribute to more complex valuation and claims processes. Even as EV prices decline, insurance premiums are unlikely to drop proportionally due to these underlying risk factors. The article examines these challenges in the context of Thailand's accelerating EV adoption and proposes considerations for insurers to adapt their models and partnerships.

ตลาด รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า (EV) ในไทยกำลังเติบโตอย่างแข็งแกร่ง ตามแนวโน้มของผู้บริโภคที่ให้ความสำคัญกับความคุ้มค่าและการยั่งยืน แต่ในขณะเดียวกัน ธุรกิจประกันภัยกำลังเผชิญกับความท้าทายแบบใหม่ที่ไม่อาจคาดการณ์ได้จากความซับซ้อนของเทคโนโลยีและกรรมแนวทางการใช้งาน ยอมรับNotNull;EV ซ่อมБатเตอรี่มีความสูงinanที่แตกต่างจากรถยนต์สันดาปได้ถึง 39.7% โดยเป็นผลมาจากปัจจัยหลายประการ เริ่มจากความซับซ้อนของระบบแบตเตอรี่ที่ต้องการความเชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะทาง การขาดแคลนช่างเทคนิคที่มีความanderstandingในการทำงานกับ EV และอู่ซ่อมอิสระที่ยังไม่ have suitable equipment Additionally, spare parts for EVs often come with longer lead times and higher costs due to limited suppliers.

These factors combine to push repair expenses significantly upward compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. The nature of risk in EV ownership also diverges in other key ways.

Drivers transitioning to electric vehicles must adapt to novel driving characteristics such as instant torque and regenerative braking systems. The immediate and powerful acceleration can lead to a higher frequency of accidents during the initial learning period before drivers become proficient.

Moreover, the market value of EVs experiences more rapid and pronounced fluctuations compared to traditional cars. Depreciation rates are influenced by swift technological advancements, battery degradation concerns, and shifting consumer preferences, which makes the process of valuing a vehicle for insurance purposes notably complex and uncertain.

Although the purchase price of EVs is gradually decreasing, this does not directly translate into proportional reductions in insurance premiums.

Insurers must develop new methodologies for risk assessment that account for these evolving parameters-including repair costs, parts availability, and dynamic asset valuation-all while operating in a relatively data-scarce environment for this emerging vehicle segment.

Thailand is accelerating its transition toward electric mobility, driven by volatile fuel prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and a growing consumer emphasis on long-term cost efficiency and environmental considerations. Government incentives, such as tax exemptions and infrastructure investments, together with aggressive pricing strategies from automakers, have ignited strong market expansion.

The trend is clearly reflected in registration figures: by 2025, the Thai EV market is projected to grow by 80% with cumulative registrations exceeding 120,000 units. The Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 set a new record with over 132,951 bookings, a significant proportion of which were electric models, underscoring the heightened demand for technology, value, and total cost of ownership advantages.

Yet, while the EV ecosystem in Thailand flourishes, the insurance sector faces a paradoxical set of challenges. The fundamental risk profile of electric vehicles-encompassing usage patterns, maintenance requirements, and damage valuation-differs substantially from that of internal combustion engine cars.

A particularly critical issue is the elevated accident rate among new EV drivers during the adaptation phase, attributed to the unfamiliar instantaneous torque and regenerative braking behavior. Even though accident rates tend to normalize after drivers gain experience, the initial spike in claims frequency presents a distinct underwriting challenge.

Insurers must therefore balance the opportunities of a growing market against the need for refined actuarial models, partnerships with specialized repair networks, and ongoing education for both policyholders and claims assessors to effectively manage this transforming landscape





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รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า ประกันภัย EV ต้นทุนซ่อม ความเสี่ยงtypically ตลาด EV ไทย

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