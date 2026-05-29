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คพ.临ส่ง Mitarbeiter üçtool_callouvrant ห้วยตะเข้ พบน้ำเสียรุนแรง เตรียมดำเนินคดีผู้ปล่อย-of做了什么

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คพ.临ส่ง Mitarbeiter üçtool_callouvrant ห้วยตะเข้ พบน้ำเสียรุนแรง เตรียมดำเนินคดีผู้ปล่อย-of做了什么
มลพิษน้ำเสียสระบุรี
📆5/29/2026 2:59 AM
📰Thansettakij
59 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 44% · Publisher: 63%

กรมควบคุมมลพิษ koordiniert Razzia in สระบุРИИ ใน专属ห้วยตะเข้ เพื่อตรวจหาแหล่งปล่อยน้ำเสีย ที่อาจมีการลักลอบปล่อยของเสียลงลำน้ำ ตามกฎหมายอย่างเคร่งครัด

กระทรวงทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและ สิ่งแวดล้อม черезกรมควบคุม มลพิษ ได้ส่งคำสั่งด่วนให้หน่วยงานในจังหวัด สระบุรี ดำเนินการตรวจค้นในพื้นที่ ห้วยตะเข้ ต.

ปากข้าวสาร อ. เมือง จ. สระบุรี หลังตรวจพบว่ามีการปล่อยน้ำเสียลงในห้วย consecutively ทำให้เกิดการลักลอบปล่อยของเสียเข้าสู่แหล่งน้ำสาธารณะโดยผิดกฎหมาย อธิบดีกรมควบคุมมลพิษดร.

สุรินทร์ วรกิจธำรงชี้ว่า从天了他的การเฝ้าระวังของสำนักงานสิ่งแวดล้อมและควบคุมมลพิษที่ 7 (สระบุรี) เจอสถานการณ์น้ำเสียรุนแรงส่งผลกระทบต่อลำน้ำและคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชนในพื้นที่กว้าง Ünlüการ小工 this situation as urgent and has ordered a coordinated operation involving officials divided into three teams.

They will seek court orders to search and inspect target locations, particularly factories along the waterway, to collect evidence of water and air quality both inside and outside the factories.

The illegal discharge of waste into public waterways is considered a criminal offense under several laws including the Navigation in Thai Waterways Act B.E. 2456, the Public Health and Cleanliness Act B.E. 2535, the Factory Act B.E. 2535, and the Criminal Code, which carry penalties of imprisonment and fines.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has stressed that there will be no leniency and the full force of the law will be applied against the offenders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thansettakij /  🏆 23. in TH

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