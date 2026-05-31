คนกรุงฯ 64.96% หนุนผู้ว่าฯ กทม. อิสระ นิด้าโพล ชี้เบื่อเกมการเมืองขั้ว เตrece wanted "ผู้จัดการเมือง" ที่คล่องตัว

ผลสำรวจนิด้าโพล batallas mostra que una mayoría clara de votantes en Bangkok prefiere candidatos independientes tanto para el gobierno de la ciudad como para el consejo municipal, reflejando un cansancio con la política partidista nacional y un deseo de soluciones prácticas para problemas urbanos.

People in Bangkok are showing strong support for independent candidates in the upcoming elections, especially for the positions of Bangkok governor and city council members.

A recent poll by Nida Poll, conducted from May 25-26, 2569, with a sample size of 1,000 respondents from all 50 districts, reveals that 64.96% of voters intend to choose an independent candidate who is not affiliated with any political party. Only 16.88% plan to vote for a candidate directly linked to a party, while 12.82% will pick an independent candidate who still has backing from a party.

This trend extends to the city council race, where 48.47% prefer independents over the 33.21% who favor party-affiliated candidates. Moreover, 53.97% of respondents said they would select a governor and council members from different political groups or independents, demonstrating a clear desire for split-ticket voting.

Voters want genuine checks and balances and do not want the Bangkok Council to become a mere extension of any national political power. The shift toward independent candidates reflects widespread fatigue with national-level partisan politics among Bangkok residents.

They realize that practical urban problems like pavement, flooding, garbage, and PM2.5 dust are not issues of left or right ideology. They want a capable city manager who can coordinate with any government and is not burdened by obligations to large political parties.

The question now is how much of the 64.96% poll result will turn into actual votes on election day, and whether party-affiliated candidates can break through this wall. Bangkok will write a new chapter in its history with its own hands.

Historically, Bangkok has entrusted its hopes to representatives from major political parties across many election cycles, such as "Damrong Disayaroj" and "Apirak Kosayodhin" from the Democrat Party, as well as "Sukhumbhand Paribatra" from the same party, and "Samak Sundaravej" from the Thai Rak Thai Party.

However, the phenomenon of "giving hope to independent candidates" has appeared periodically since the era of "General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh" representing the first Palang Dharma Party, "General Kasem Wongwan" from the late 1980s, "Pichit Ratanakul" of the Mod Kachorn group, up to the landslide 1.38 million votes for "Chadchart Sittipunt" as an independent in 2562. The factors behind this shift are hidden behind the scenes.

The current poll indicates that the era of relying on national party logos to control local mechanisms may be ending, not only for the governor's seat but also for the city council, which holds the power to scrutinize and approve budgets





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เกือบ 70% คนกรุงเทพฯ ต้องการผู้ว่าฯ แบบไม่มีสังกัดพรรคผลสำรวจนิด้าโพลพบว่าผู้กรุงเทพฯ ส่วนมากต้องการผู้ว่าฯ และสมาชิกสภากรุงเทพฯ ที่เป็นอิสระ ไม่สังกัดหรือได้รับการหนุนจากพรรคการเมือง โดย 64.96% ของผู้ตอบเลือกผู้สมัครผู้ว่าฯ อิสระและ 48.47% ของผู้ตอบเลือกสมาชิกสภาอิสระ ทั้งนี้ ผู้ตอบยังแสดงความต้องการให้ผู้สมัครมาจากพรรคหรือกลุ่มการเมืองที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อลดอิทธิพลพรรคในเมือง

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