ข่าว RESULTS รางวัลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 มิถุนายน 2569 屠lished

สรุปผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด 1 มิถุนายน 2569 รางวัลที่ 1 6 ล้านบาท รางวัลเลขท้าย 3 ตัว 4,000 บาท และตามด้วยรางวัลที่ 2 ถึง 5 voucher

สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2569 และการตรวจผลรางวัล เมื่อวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2569 numerator lottery draw was held with the top prize of 6 million baht.

Many people are curious to check the winning numbers, including the first prize, last two digits, front three digits, last three digits, and other prize tiers. The results are available from 14:00 onwards, and updates continue throughout the day at Thai Rath Online.

The prize structure for this draw includes a first prize of 6,000,000 baht, a last three-digit prize of 4,000 baht, two consolation prizes next to the first prize of 100,000 baht each, and many other prizes. The process to claim lottery winnings: Winners can claim their prizes at Government Lottery Office within two years from the draw date.

If the deadline passes, the prize money will be transferred to the state revenue. Prize claiming is available at three banks: Krungthai Bank, Government Savings Bank, and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). These banks will only cash prizes for the current draw period.

There is a 1% handling fee, not including stamp duty and withholding tax as required by law. Note that the first prize must be claimed only at the Government Lottery Office, not at the banks. This information is crucial for all lottery participants to understand the procedures and deadlines after the draw.

Always check official channels for accurate results and claim methods. The excitement around the lottery draw continues as winners verify their tickets and plan to collect their prizes. Many people await these results each month hoping for a life-changing win





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สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ผลสลาก 2569 June 1 2026 Lottery Results รางวัลสลาก ตรวจรางวัล

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