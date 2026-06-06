ข่าวการทำพirts ต่าง ๆ ในตลาดซัมเมอร์ รวมถึงการเซ็นสัญญาของแอนดรูว์ โรเบิร์ตสัน, บ triangular interest ในอเลฮานโดร การ์นาโช่, และข้อเสนอจากอาร์เซน่อลให้กับ لاعب لیلล์ รวมไปจนถึงการ Reevesing เซอร์ไกร์บางทีมและค่าตัวของนักเตะ Ebenezer

สโมสรทีม Professionals ต่างๆ กำลัง莊ее3529. The club once dealt with a situation where they were unable to sell a player, but that's a separate issue.

Chelsea are interested in signing the versatile Belgium international, who can play multiple forward positions. He has attracted attention from several clubs: Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and others.

Meanwhile, Juventus have turned their attention to Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, after missing out on Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson from Liverpool. Lille have rejected an offer from Arsenal for their young Moroccan star, Boubacar Kamara, aged 18.

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's presidential candidate, has pledged to spend 150 million euros to sign the Bayern Munich winger if he becomes president of the club. Chelsea are interested in full-back Cambiaso from Juventus but will consider selling Argentine midfielder Lo Celso if they get around 30 million euros.

Atletico Madrid are interested in left-back Kieran Trippier (spelled as "กูกูเรย่า" in Thai) despite Chelsea's reluctance to sell. Everton have valued forward Richarlison at 70 million pounds, but the player is not requesting a transfer.

Newcastle United are among the clubs looking to sign Arsenal's young star Ethan Nwaneri (spelled as "เอธาน วาเนรี" in Thai) on loan. Liverpool's Dutch forward Gakpo might leave, depending on the club's decision.

Hakan Safin, a candidate for the Fenerbahce presidency, has reached a personal agreement with England striker Mason Greenwood until June 2030, pending his election as club president. Andrew Robertson, the Scotland captain, has officially signed for Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alisson and Nunez are not for sale. Chelsea also value Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez at 70 million pounds. The 'Sinking Blues' are ready to sell the Argentine forward after one disappointing season, with only one goal in the Premier League and just 14 league appearances.

All these are transfer updates from various European top clubs as the summer window approaches





siamsport_news / 🏆 26. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

การโอนย้ายนักเตะ ตลาดซัมเมอร์ แอนดรูว์ โรเบิร์ตสัน ทีลล์ เชลซี นิälla มอซานท์เต้น ลีลล์

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