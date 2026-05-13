เมื่อช่วงต้นปีที่ผ่านมา บริษัท XRP Healthcare ได้ขยายช่องทางการเข้าถึงระบบนิเวศ XRPHAI ด้วยการเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์ Swap เหรียญ XRP และ RLUSD ได้โดยตรงผ่าน XRPH Wallet ซึ่งเป็นการรุกคืบครั้งสำคัญในการเชื่อมโยงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของ Blockchain เข้ากับการใช้งานจริงในแวดวงสาธารณสุข

การเพิ่ม Use Case ที่ใช้งานได้จริงในชีวิตประจำวันอย่างบริการด้านสุขภาพ รวมถึงการผสานรวม RLUSD เข้าสู่ระบบนิเวศ ถือเป็นปัจจัยพื้นฐานที่แข็งแกร่งซึ่งจะช่วยสร้างความต้องการใช้งาน XRP อย่างยั่งยืนและลดการพึ่งพาแรงเก็งกำไรเพียงอย่างเดียว XRP Healthcare ได้ขยายช่องทางการเข้าถึงระบบนิเวศ XRPHAI ด้วยการเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์ Swap เหรียญ XRP และ RLUSD ได้โดยตรงผ่าน XRPH Wallet ซึ่งถือเป็นการรุกคืบครั้งสำคัญในการเชื่อมโยงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของ Blockchain เข้ากับการใช้งานจริงในแวดวงสาธารณสุข การเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์ใหม่นี้ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานที่มีสิทธิ์ในชุมชน XRP ทั่วโลกสามารถนำ XRP หรือ RLUSD มาทำ Swap เป็น XRPHAI ได้อย่างราบรื่นเบ็ดเสร็จภายใน XRPH Wallet ซึ่งเป็นการเปิดประตูสู่ระบบนิเวศด้านสุขภาพที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI บนเครือข่าย XRP Ledger ที่กำลังเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อ.

การเพิ่ม Use Case ที่ใช้งานได้จริงในชีวิตประจำวันอย่างบริการด้านสุขภาพ รวมถึงการผสานรวม RLUSD เข้าสู่ระบบนิเวศ ถือเป็นปัจจัยพื้นฐานที่แข็งแกร่งซึ่งจะช่วยสร้างความต้องการใช้งาน XRP อย่างยั่งยืนและลดการพึ่งพาแรงเก็งกำไรเพียงอย่างเดียว XRP Healthcare ได้ขยายช่องทางการเข้าถึงระบบนิเวศ XRPHAI ด้วยการเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์ Swap เหรียญ XRP และ RLUSD ได้โดยตรงผ่าน XRPH Wallet ซึ่งถือเป็นการรุกคืบครั้งสำคัญในการเชื่อมโยงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของ Blockchain เข้ากับการใช้งานจริงในแวดวงสาธารณสุข การเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์ใหม่นี้ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานที่มีสิทธิ์ในชุมชน XRP ทั่วโลกสามารถนำ XRP หรือ RLUSD มาทำ Swap เป็น XRPHAI ได้อย่างราบรื่นเบ็ดเสร็จภายใน XRPH Wallet ซึ่งเป็นการเปิดประตูสู่ระบบนิเวศด้านสุขภาพที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI บนเครือข่าย XRP Ledger ที่กำลังเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อ





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