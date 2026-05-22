การสัมมนาเรื่อง Anti-SLAPPs: ยุติธรรมที่หล่นหายหยุดใช้กฎหมายปิดปาก จัดโดยโครงการพัฒนาแห่งสหประชาชาติ (United Nations Development Programme -UNDP) คณะกรรมการนักนิติศาสตร์สากล (International Commission of Jurists – ICJ) และชมรมนักข่าวสิ่งแวดล้อม โดยมีวีระศักดิ์ วิจิตร์แสงศรี สมาชิกวุฒิสภา (สว.) เป็นประธานที่ปรึกษาคณะกรรมาธิการ และประธานคณะอนุกรรมาธิการสิทธิมนุษยชน สิทธิ และเสรีภาพ

ร่วมกับ โครงการพัฒนาแห่งสหประชาชาติ (United Nations Development Programme -UNDP) คณะกรรมการนักนิติศาสตร์สากล (International Commission of Jurists – ICJ) และ ชมรมนักข่าวสิ่งแวดล้อม จัดสัมมนา เรื่อง ‘Anti-SLAPPs: ยุติธรรมที่หล่นหาย หยุดใช้ กฎหมายปิดปาก ’ โดยมี วีระศักดิ์ วิจิตร์แสงศรี สมาชิกวุฒิสภา (สว.

) ในฐานะประธานที่ปรึกษาคณะกรรมาธิการ และประธานคณะอนุกรรมาธิการสิทธิมนุษยชน สิทธิ และเสรีภาพ กล่าวเปิดงาน และมี สว.

พร้อมด้วยผู้แทนจากภาคเอกชน และภาคประชาสังคม เข้าร่วมงาน โอกาสนี้ Ms. Niamh Collier-Smith ผู้แทนโครงการพัฒนาแห่งสหประชาชาติ (UNDP) ประเทศไทย ได้ให้เกียรติเข้าร่วมการสัมมนาและได้กล่าวถึงความสำคัญของการยุติคดี SLAPP อีกด้วย ประธานคณะอนุกรรมาธิการฯ กล่าวว่า สิ่งเหล่านี้คือหนึ่งในเสาหลักที่ค้ำจุนสังคมประชาธิปไตย เป็นเครื่องมือที่ทำให้ประชาชน สามารถลุกขึ้นมาปกป้องสิทธิในชีวิต ชุมชน สิ่งแวดล้อม ตลอดจนเป็นกลไกสำคัญในการตรวจสอบการใช้อำนาจ เพื่อสร้างความโปร่งใสและเป็นธรรมในสังคม แต่ในความเป็นจริง สิทธิอันชอบธรรมเหล่านี้กำลังถูกท้าทาย โดยพบว่า มีการนำเอากระบวนการยุติธรรมมาบิดเบือนใช้เป็นเครื่องมือคุกคามผู้ที่ลุกขึ้นมาทำหน้าที่เพื่อส่วนรวม ซึ่งเรียกกระบวนการนี้ว่า ‘การดำเนินคดีเชิงยุทธศาสตร์เพื่อปิดกั้นการมีส่วนร่วมของสาธารณชน’ หรือ การฟ้องปิดปาก (SLAPP) เป้าหมายของการฟ้องร้องไม่ได้มุ่งหวังเพื่อค้นหาความยุติธรรม แต่เจตนาใช้กระบวมการทางศาลสร้างภาระทางคดี ความเหนื่อยล้าทางจิตใจ และบั่นทอนกำลังทรัพย์ เพื่อบีบบังคับให้ประชาชน และนักปกป้องสิทธิฯ ยุติการตรวจสอบ และสร้างความหวาดกลัวไม่ให้คนอื่น ๆ ในสังคมกล้าออกมาแสดงความคิดเห็น ดังนั้น การสัมมนาในวันนี้ จึงเป็นเวทีสำคัญอย่างยิ่งที่จะได้รับฟังเสียงผู้ถูกฟ้องปิดปากจากผู้มีประสบการณ์ตรง และรับฟังการนำเสนอข้อค้นพบจากคณะทำงานฯ ตลอดจนระดมสมองเพื่อหาทางออกในการยุติการฟ้องปิดปากจากผู้แทนหน่วยงานหลัก ในกระบวนการยุติธรรม ทั้งสำนักงานศาลยุติธรรม สำนักงานอัยการสูงสุด กรมคุ้มครองสิทธิและเสรีภาพ และสมาคมนักกฎหมาย สิทธิมนุษยชน สำหรับสัมมนาในครั้งนี้ มีการอภิปรายในหัวข้อ ‘เสียงไม่เงียบของผู้ถูกฟ้องปิดปาก’ และหัวข้อ ‘กระบวนการยุติธรรมทางออกเพื่อหยุดการฟ้องปิดปาก?

’ พร้อมทั้งมีการนำเสนอข้อค้นพบการศึกษาและข้อเสนอ โดยคณะทำงานศึกษารวบรวมข้อมูลแนวทางการจัดทำมาตรการป้องกันการดำเนินคดีเชิงยุทธศาสตร์เพื่อปิดกั้นการมีส่วนร่วมของสาธารณชน โอกาสนี้ กลุ่มผู้ถูกฟ้องปิดปาก ได้ยื่นหนังสือถึงคณะอนุกรรมาธิการฯ เพื่อขอให้วุฒิสภาช่วยติดตามและหาแนวทางในแก้ไขปัญหาในเรื่องดังกล่าวด้ว





thestandardth / 🏆 16. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Slapps ยุติธรรมที่หล่นหาย กฎหมายปิดปาก การสัมมนา โครงการพัฒนาแห่งสหประชาชาติ คณะกรรมการนักนิติศาสตร์สากล ชมรมนักข่าวสิ่งแวดล้อม

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest Sony Alpha X Series Features Exmor RS Sensor, 5-axis Stabilization, 8.2K OVS for Video, G Master Lens, and Real-time Recognition AF+The new Sony Alpha X Series introduces a 'Exmor RS Full-frame Fully Stacked CMOS' sensor with a resolution of 66.8 million pixels (effective), which works in tandem with the latest BIONZ XR2 chip to achieve enhanced image reading speeds, making it up to 5.6 times faster compared to their previous model. The sensor is compatible with a stabilizer that can reduce filming shake by up to 8.5 stops across the frame, and its 'Real-time Recognition AF+' system utilizes skeletal-based technology to accurately track moving objects. For sports or high-speed action, this camera delivers up to 30 frames per second of continuous shooting without black-out and boasts a maximum AF/AE rate of 60 frames per second. For video, you can enjoy high-quality 8K, 4K, and even 48fps recording with 8.2K Oversampling. Additionally, the sensor's 'Dual Gain Shooting' feature greatly enhances both image detail and brightness range while still managing grain level at the same time, and the camera has an advanced AI-assisted anti-vibration system that doubles the stabilization rate compared to the previous model. A G Master lens with 10 elements and 8 multi-coatings offers sharp, high-quality images at all zoom levels.

Read more »

U.S. Fed Offers Skinny Master Accounts for Fintech, Crypto Firms to Access Fedwire and FedNow DirectThe Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) has proposed a new account type, 'skinny master accounts,' which could allow eligible fintech and crypto firms direct access to its payment system, bypassing intermediaries such as banks. This proposal represents an important step towards enabling alternative financial institutions to connect with the Fed's payments network, potentially reducing transaction costs and increasing operational efficiency. The skinny master account's main features include limitations such as not being able to access overdraft facilities, obtain emergencies liquidity, or earn interest on the account balance, while requiring participants to adhere to anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and anti-counterfeiting regulations.

Read more »

รู้จัก ‘Anti-Milestones’ เทรนด์ใหม่ที่บอกว่าล้มบ้างก็ได้ ไม่ต้องรีบเพอร์เฟกต์!ถอดรหัส ‘Anti-Milestones’ เทรนด์ใหม่ที่ชวนคนเจนนี้มาฉลองให้ความพัง ทั้งลาออก หย่าร้าง หรือแค่รอดไปวันๆ เพราะวิกฤตคือบทเรียนที่ทำให้เราโตขึ้น

Read more »