สำรวจการใช้จ่ายและพฤติกรรมพนันฟุตบอลโลก 2026 ในไทย พบว่าถ้ามีการถ่ายทอดสด การใช้จ่ายในระบบเศรษฐกิจจะเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย แต่ valeurs พนันผิดกฎLiteral ยังสูง แม้ gasped 貪欲 การใช้จ่ายโดยไม่มีถ่ายทอดสดจะลดลงอย่าง Essentials ราวกับ 57,660 ล้านบาท โดยส่วนใหญ่เกิดจากค่าอาหารเครื่องดื่มและสินค้าที่เกี่ยวข้อง

"นายธนวรรธน์ พลวิชัย อธิการบดีและประธานที่ปรึกษาศูนย์พยากรณ์เศรษฐกิจและธุรกิจมหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย ปฏิทินความเมื่อ thro to the behaviors and expenditures during the 2026 World Cup football tournament from 11 June to 19 July 2025.

If Thailand broadcasts the matches live, total expenditure is projected at 68,635.62 million baht, a 21.7% decrease compared to Euro 2024 which saw 87,620 million baht. Within this, illegal betting (outside the economic system) is estimated at 47,574 million baht, down 29%, while spending within the formal economy is 21,061.62 million baht, up 2.4%.

Football betting, despite high money circulation, is estimated at around 47,000 million baht this year, down from 67,000 million baht during Euro, marking the lowest level in 12 years, reflecting public concerns about the economy, cost of living, and stricter crackdowns on gambling.

Without live broadcasts, total expenditure would drop to 57,660 million baht, a 34.2% decline, but illegal betting remains high at 45,195 million baht, and formal economy spending would be only 12,465 million baht, down 39.4%.

Spending in the formal economy is distributed across food and beverages (home and outside), purchase of lottery tickets for match predictions, subscription fees for streaming/online viewing, World Cup-related souvenirs, internet/mobile fees, SMS contest entry fees, travel to watch the World Cup, and purchase of TVs/signal reception equipment.

Although the proportion of gamblers this World Cup is lower compared to non-gamblers (62.3% non-gamblers vs 37.7% gamblers including some matches, favorite team, or all matches), most bet with cash and at higher amounts: 39.1% bet 10,001-50,000 baht per match, followed by 19.4% bet 2,501-5,000 baht, 16.6% bet 5,001-10,000 baht, and the remainder bet below 500-2,500 baht.

Funds come from salaries/wages, savings, parents, bonuses/special income etc. Moreover, 72.1% of respondents said gambling access is easy, 27.2% said it remains the same, and 0.7% said it has become harder. Gambling channels vary; most bet informally with friends/family without bookies, plus online gambling websites/apps and local bookies.

When asked about the impact of this World Cup on the economy and society, both positive and negative effects were identified. Positives include encouraging youth interest in sports, reducing stress from study/work, increased consumption, strengthening family bonds, higher prices for World Cup-related goods stimulating the economy.

Negatives include increased debt, accidents from alcohol and lack of rest, decreased work/study performance, more absenteeism, increased crime/theft, and more illegal gambling. Although Thailand's economy expanded 2.8% in Q1 2025 and the Thai Ch Thai Plus measures help stimulate spending, they merely alleviate cost of living without significantly increasing purchasing power to spend exuberantly.

Thus this World Cup may create a following atmosphere but the level of excitement depends crucially on the clarity of live broadcast channels. Most people want to watch free TV; if streaming is available, some sample groups are willing to pay for access, and some may choose to watch at restaurants or venues with live broadcasts. "





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Fu太 Rlb2026thailand พนันฟุตบอล การถ่ายทอดสด การใช้จ่าย เศรษฐกิจไทย

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