unveiled "กรุงเทพฯ โปร่งใส AI จับโกง" system that uses AI to scan central prices and lock specifications proactively preventing corruption and protecting benefits of Bangkok residents estimated at over ten billion baht. Despite Pheu Thai Party's success in the recent national election the political arena remains distinct especially at local level where Dr. Jo acknowledges current status as deputy under gloomy capital atmosphere new hope emerges through collaborative teamwork approach. Governor will drive overall policy while all 50 Bangkok district council members respond to community-specific needs like fire stations in Bueng Kum expressway service areas in Saphan Sung and community identity revival along canals on Thonburi side. Ultimately competition mechanism may matter but true value lies in turning election area into public stage to voice problems listen to citizen reflections paving way toward ultimate goal making right to decent life in capital easy and equitable for all humans not just an economic privilege.

disclosed the proactive anti-corruption protection system "Bangkok Transparent AI Catches Fraud" which integrates scanning of central prices and locking specifications using artificial intelligence.

According to Dr. Jo this system can prevent budget leakage from the very first step of writing TOR and safeguard Bangkok residents' benefits amounting to at least ten billion baht.

He noted that although the Pheu Thai Party achieved notable success in the latest national election battlegrounds at local constituencies present different contexts where he currently serves as deputy amid a demoralized atmosphere in the capital. He expressed hope to bring renewed optimism through joint strategizing and teamwork.

The electoral contest becomes a showcase of coordinated structure policy-driven governance assigned to the Governor for panoramic policy direction while Bangkok Metropolitan Council members across all 50 districts will drive responses to localized demands such as establishing additional fire stations in Bueng Kum developing service areas beneath elevated expressways in Saphan Sung or reviving canal-side community identities on Thonburi side.

Ultimately while result may hinge on political mechanisms the genuine merit of this participation lies in converting electoral fields into open avenues for problem exposition and citizen voice reflection thereby forging a path toward the supreme shared objective ensuring the right to a comfortable life in this metropolis becomes truly accessible for every person equally not merely an economic entitlement reserved for the powerful





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กรุงเทพฯ โปร่งใส AI จับโกง ระบบป้องกันทุจริต Initial TOR การล็อกสเปก ดร.โจ 刺绣 สำ Adalah68912

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