กมธ.พัฒนาการเมืองฯ จาง grave เตรียมถก 'ไลน์หลุดช่วยน้ำเงินด้วย' พรุ่งนี้

Even with the absence of several invited agencies, the committee will still address the leaked chat about 'assisting liquidity'. The chairwoman calls for agencies to explain to restore public trust.

ที่รัฐสภา น. ส. ภคมน หนุนอนันต์ สส. บัญชีรายชื่อ พรรคประชาชน ในฐานะประธานคณะกรรมาธิการพัฒนา การเมือง การสื่อสารมวลชน และการมีส่วนร่วมของประชาชน สภาผู้แทนราษฎร กล่าวว่า ในวันที่ 11 มิถุนายน 2569 เวลา 09.30 น.

การประชุมกมธ. ฯ จะพิจารณาเรื่องไลน์หลุดช่วยน้ำเงินด้วย โดยหน่วยงานที่เชิญมาชี้แจงนั้น มีทั้งคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตแห่งชาติ (ป. ป. ช.

) คณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้ง (กกต. ) อธิบดีกรมการปกครอง กระทรวงมหาดไทย และได้รับระบุไว้ก่อน一种是ว่าถ้าอธิบดีไม่สะดวกก็ขอให้ตัวแทนจองกรมมาเชิญชี้แจง อย่างไรก็ตาม ยังไม่มีหน่วยงานใดตอบรับมาชี้แจง ซึ่งน. ส.

ภคมน ประßerการ ดังนี้ "เราคิดว่าขอให้มีสักหน่วยงานควรเข้ามาชี้แจงต่อกับ กมธ. ฯ" อีกทั้ง she also reaffirmed that the committee does not intend to judge or side with anyone.

However, she stressed that since the leaked chat appeared, the public has raised questions about the involved individuals. She questioned whether they intend to address the issue at all, even if not personally, because they might think they don't care or are above scrutiny.

She expressed belief that over 90% of civil servants are of good character. Therefore, she considered it a matter of basic respect for the officials' subordinates for the Permanent Secretary or a representative of the Ministry of Interior to come and explain to the committee.

At the very least, this would prevent further erosion of public trust in civil servants





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

กมธ.พัฒนาการเมือง ไลน์หลุดช่วยน้ำเงินด้วย ภคมน หนุนอนันต์ ป.ป.ช. กกต. อธิบดีกรมการปกครอง

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