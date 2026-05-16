mashed,Foreign Policy,History,Trade Wars

ข่าวเกี่ยวกับการประชุมสุดยอดระหว่าง ‘ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์’ กับ ‘ประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง’ ในวันที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2026 นี้ ในช่วงสองวันของการประชุมนี้อาจจะมีการพะทะกันระหว่างสองผู้นำประเทศที่มีอำนาจมหาศาล คาดว่าจะพาทุกฝ่ายเข้าสู่ภาวะเศร้าซ้ำไปอย่างแน่นอน โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในประเด็นเรื่องการค้าที่อาจเป็นประเด็นร้อนหลักและย่อมจะเป็นประเด็นร้อนสูงสุดตั้งแต่ต้น การเดินทางไปเจรจาครั้งนี้ยังเชิดเชี่ยวเชิญบรรดาซีอีโอตัวใหญ่ของสหรัฐฯเดินทางร่วมไปด้วย และจากประสบการณ์ที่ผ่านมาช่างหลงใหลในความสามารถในการซื้อและขายของจีนและสหรัฐฯในอดีต ส่วนประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์อาจจะเสนอให้จีนเข้าไปตั้งโรงงานผลิตสินค้าในสหรัฐฯอย่างเป็นทางการ

ในวันที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2026นี้ จะมีการประชุมสุดยอดระหว่าง ‘ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์’ กับ ‘ประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง’ โดยจะครบ 2 วัน การประชุมอาจมีการปะทะกันระหว่างสองผู้นำประเทศที่มีอำนาจมหาศาล คาดว่าจะพาทุกฝ่ายเข้าสู่ภาวะเศร้าซ้ำไปอย่างแน่นอน โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในประเด็นเรื่องการค้าที่อาจเป็นประเด็นร้อนหลักและย่อมจะเป็นประเด็นร้อนสูงสุดตั้งแต่ต้น การเดินทางไปเจรจาครั้งนี้ยังเชิดเชี่ยวเชิญบรรดาซีอีโอตัวใหญ่ของสหรัฐฯเดินทางร่วมไปด้วย และจากประสบการณ์ที่ผ่านมาช่างหลงใหลในความสามารถในการซื้อและขายของจีนและสหรัฐฯในอดีต ส่วนประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์อาจจะเสนอให้จีนเข้าไปตั้งโรงงานผลิตสินค้าในสหรัฐฯอย่างเป็นทางกา.

ในวันที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2026นี้ จะมีการประชุมสุดยอดระหว่าง ‘ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์’ กับ ‘ประธานาธิบดีสี จิ้นผิง’ โดยจะครบ 2 วัน การประชุมอาจมีการปะทะกันระหว่างสองผู้นำประเทศที่มีอำนาจมหาศาล คาดว่าจะพาทุกฝ่ายเข้าสู่ภาวะเศร้าซ้ำไปอย่างแน่นอน โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในประเด็นเรื่องการค้าที่อาจเป็นประเด็นร้อนหลักและย่อมจะเป็นประเด็นร้อนสูงสุดตั้งแต่ต้น การเดินทางไปเจรจาครั้งนี้ยังเชิดเชี่ยวเชิญบรรดาซีอีโอตัวใหญ่ของสหรัฐฯเดินทางร่วมไปด้วย และจากประสบการณ์ที่ผ่านมาช่างหลงใหลในความสามารถในการซื้อและขายของจีนและสหรัฐฯในอดีต ส่วนประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์อาจจะเสนอให้จีนเข้าไปตั้งโรงงานผลิตสินค้าในสหรัฐฯอย่างเป็นทางกา





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