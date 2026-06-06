การจับกุมนายซาซากิ หัวให้แก๊งคอลเซ็นเตอร์ cum ฉ้อโกงหลายพันล้านเยน ដែលមាគទិកStrengthsប្រទេសកម្ពុជា តំបន់ជាតិអន្តារជាតិសាសន៍ដើម្បីបង្ហាញសន្តិភាពនិងរក្សាទុកជាស្ថាប័ន រួមទាំងការដោះស្រាយបញ្ហាអន្តរជាតិ។

Note: The news article appears to be a Thai-language report about the arrest of a Japanese man, Sasaki, in Bangkok for allegedly running a large-scale investment scam from Cambodia.

I need to rewrite this to be at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs, ignoring repetitive web elements. The original text is already substantial, so I will elaborate on the context, details, and implications while keeping it a coherent news narrative.

I will structure it into multiple paragraphs, add descriptive details, and ensure it meets the length requirement. I must also provide Title, Description, Category, and Keywords (max 5), all as strings in the JSON output. The text must be free of double quotes.

I will expand on the original with more background on investment scams, the Cambodia-Japan-Thailand triangle, and the significance of the arrest. Let me draft the expanded text. Paragraph 1: Introduce the case, arrest details, and immediate facts.

Mention the key officers, location, suspect's nationality and role, and the Japan warrant. Also add context about the scale and cross-border nature. Paragraph 2: Detail the scam operation, how victims were lured, the Cambodia base, and the connection to human trafficking.

Include the police investigation steps, collaboration with Japan, and the role of Thai agencies like the Immigration Bureau and anti-human trafficking center. Paragraph 3: Discuss the broader implications: Thailand's policy on combating such syndicates, the importance of regional cooperation, and the impact of arresting a kingpin.

Also note the scam's financial damage (multi-billion yen) and the ongoing effort to dismantle the network. Add quotes from the police commander about national policy and prevention.

I will continue adding more paragraphs to reach 2500 characters - perhaps a fourth paragraph about similar cases or the challenge of cross-border cybercrime, and a fifth on victim support and legal follow-up. Ensure the text flows as a news article.

Title: Should be concise, in Thai, capturing the main event: Arrest of Japanese scam leader in Bangkok. Description: A short summary of the incident, around 1-2 sentences. Category: Likely "Crime" or "Police". In Thai, maybe "อาชญากรรม" or "trl.

I will use "อาชญากรรม" (Crime). Keywords: max 5, in Thai, relevant: คอลเซ็นเตอร์, ฉ้อโกง, กัมพูชา, ญี่ปุ่น, ตำรวจไทย (or similar). I will choose: "คอลเซ็นเตอร์", "ฉ้อโกงเชื่อมโยงกัมพูชา", "การค้ามนุษย์", "การจับกุม Japanese", "ความร่วมมือตร.

" But need to be concise terms. Probably: "คอลเซ็นเตอร์", "ฉ้อโกง", "กัมพูชา", "ญี่ปุ่น", "ตำรวจ" Let me construct the long text. I'll start with the given details and expand. I'll write the text in Thai, ensuring no double quotes.

I'll count characters after writing to ensure >2500. Since it's Thai, characters count includes spaces? Usually yes. I'll aim for about 3000 characters.

Now write the JSON with fields: Text, Title, Description, Category, Keywords. Remember: The output must be a single raw JSON object, no markdown, no code fences. So just { "Text": "... ", "Title": "... ", ... } Let's compose.





thaipost / 🏆 62. in TH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

คอลเซ็นเตอร์ ฉ้อโกง กัมพูชา ญี่ปุ่น ตำรวจไทย

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