minister Suriya intensifies crackdown on illegal online agricultural products, promotes Q-Shop and Q-Factory

Thai Agriculture Minister Suriya Jungrungreun has ordered the Department of Agricultural Extension to strengthen the 'Agricultural Cyber Inspector' operations and crack down on online stores selling illegal agricultural inputs such as fake fertilizers, counterfeit pesticides, and hazardous substances. The Ministry has partnered with major e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok to shut down 94 offending stores. Additionally, the Ministry is pushing the Q-Shop certified input retailer network and Q-Factory certified manufacturer programs to boost standards and build confidence in Thai agricultural products, protecting farmers and consumers across the supply chain.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Jungrungreun has directed a major crackdown on the online sale of illegal agricultural products.

He ordered the Department of Agricultural Extension to ramp up its Agricultural Cyber Inspector unit to pursue and shut down online stores that covertly sell agricultural inputs violating the law, such as fake fertilizers, counterfeit pesticides, and hazardous substances.

This move follows a surge in unauthorized, unregistered, and illicit agricultural products being sold through e-commerce platforms, which negatively impacts farmers' incomes and consumer safety. The Ministry is also aggressively promoting its Q-Shop certified retailer network and Q-Factory certified manufacturer initiative to establish quality standards and provide a trustworthy alternative for farmers.

These measures aim to eradicate the problem of substandard and counterfeit agricultural inputs that harm both producers and consumers. Minister Suriya stressed that while online channels boost trade opportunities, they are also exploited for peddling counterfeit, non-compliant, and illegal goods that damage Thai agriculture's reputation and global market standing.

The Department of Agricultural Extension has already collaborated with major e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok to identify and remove violating listings, resulting in the closure of 94 online stores. The crackdown is expanding to target manufacturers, importers, and associated networks for legal action.

The Q-Shop and Q-Factory programs are designed to uplift standards across the entire agricultural input supply chain, ensuring quality from production to retail and reinforcing confidence in Thai farm products





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Agriculture Minister Suriya Jungrungreun Agricultural Cyber Inspector Illegal Online Agricultural Inputs Fake Fertilizers Counterfeit Pesticides E-Commerce Crackdown Shopee Lazada Tiktok Q-Shop Q-Factory Thai Agricultural Products Supply Chain Farmers Protection Consumer Safety

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