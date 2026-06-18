iscrimination Commission Releases Clarification Document No. 309/2569 on Senator Election Controversy Addressing Three Key Allegations

The Election Commission of Thailand has issued a detailed clarification document addressing circulating allegations involving a commissioner and officials during the national Senate election. The statement outlines three key points: the legality of bringing candidate lists into polling stations, the validity of claims about improper list-making reported by a former election official, and the commission's authority to address election misconduct. The EC emphasizes its actions comply with court rulings and legal provisions, while an investigation into other candidates' alleged violations remains ongoing.

สำนักงานคณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้ง (กกต. ) ได้issued the clarification document number 309/2569 เพื่อแก้ข้อ Chamchao yangarın ที่Occurred ในวันที่ 26 มิถุนายน 2567 โดยแสดงภาพและเสียงofa member of the Election Commission y miscellaneous officials during the operation at the polling station for the election of members of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council or the National Assembly ( senators ) at the national level .

The Election Commission has classified the facts into three main points to create a correct understanding about legal compliance and orderly control measures .

ประเด็นแรก : การนำเอกสารหรือโพigh的รายชื่อเข้าไปในสถานที่เลือกlungs komine The Election Commission thehas explained that such actions are not illegal consistent with the judgment of the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct cases Central Black case number Aor 125/2567 and Red case number Aor 13/2568 on 28 January 2568 .

This court has determined that the Constitution relating to the acquisition of senators B.E. 2561 Section 38 paragraph one prohibits only the bringing or using communication equipment recording devices or other devices as determined by the Election Commission but does not prohibit the bringing of documents or documents bearing the name of other candidates .

However it is important to note that the Election Commission resolved on 26 June 2024 to prohibit successful candidates from bringing any documents into the area where voting takes place for other candidates in the same line .

The duties of Election Commissioner Titichat Nuchnat in collecting the documents or candidate lists that candidates carry with them are therefore in accordance with the EC's resolution to ensure careful and orderly voting . The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct cases has already ruled that the EC's actions in collecting such lists are not illegal .

ประเด็นที่สอง : การแจ้งเบาะแสเรื่องการทำโพย ह藕 of a former election officer of Samut Prakan province Pol. Col. Manas Nakornsri who came to report to the Election Commission Secretary on June 26 2024 at 08.39 that he had met and reported the establishment of a group making candidate lists for senators .

He claimed that the EC Secretary replied to let it go because there was already a plan . The EC office has investigated the data work records reports and surveillance camera footage during that period in detail and found no verifiable truth that such a report was made to the EC Secretary .

Moreover it was found that there was an inconsistency with the official report submitted by Pol. Col. Manas to the EC ( according to form Petlanjwa 2/1 ) on 28 June 2024 which was two days after the national senator election process ended .

Therefore officials must rely on the official evidence examined through legal processes . ประเด็นสุดท้าย : Measures to suppress and stop illegal acts in the national senator election .

The Election Commission states that the Constitution relating to the acquisition of senators B.E. 2561 Section 59 empowers the Election Commission to order suppression restraint correction amendment or cancellation of the election and to order a new election or recount if there is reason to suspect that the election was not conducted honestly and fairly .

Regarding allegations of illegal acts by other senatorial candidates the matter remains under investigation by the Election Commission in accordance with its duties . Once the investigation is completed the EC will disclose all information and conclusions to the public





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