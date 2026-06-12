four tigers of Siam : Blazing Revenge "สี่เสือแดนสยาม : ไฟล้างไฟ"

천만년이 지나도 변하지 않는 이야기, 법이 무력한 시대에 정의를 외치는 네 명의 전설적인 도둑. Siam의 사방에서 모인 그들은 각자의 방식으로 어둠에 맞선다. 첫 번째 이야기는 "Boontri" (Tob Pongsakorn)가 주인공. 어린 시절 학살에서 살아남아 "Sae Koon" 검을 휘두르는 전설적인 도둑으로 자라난 그는 과거의 불꽃을 안고 복수를 시작한다. 법과 정의 사이에서 진정한 응보란 무엇인지 묻는 서사시적 액션 판타지.

มาแล้วตอนแรกของซีรีส์ four tigers of Siam : Blazing Revenge Четыре тигра Сиама : Пламя возмездия "สี่เสือแดนสยาม : ไฟล้างไฟ" ฉบับเต็มEvery time you look at the sky, the story begins.

Four legendary outlaws from four regions of Siam, each with a unique fighting style and a burning desire for justice. The series opens with the story of Boon (Tob Pongsakorn), a young man who survived a massacre as a child and grew up to become a formidable outlaw wielding the legendary sword "Sae Koon" - a weapon said to judge the wicked.

His journey raises a profound question: when the law fails, what does true justice mean? The flames of his past never die; they fuel a relentless quest for vengeance. The series promises epic confrontations, betrayal, and the honor of outlaws. Watch the first episode streaming now on Monomax.

This is just the beginning of an epic journey through four distinct tales, reimagining the era of the great tigers of Siam. The story is set in a time where darkness prevails over the law and the voices of the innocent are ignored.

It's the moment when outlaws rise to challenge fate, taking the audience on a thrilling adventure. The series includes four separate legends, each showcasing a different tiger from a different region.

The first, "Blazing Revenge," introduces us to Boon's world, filled with intense action, love, betrayal, and the fight for justice. The production values are high, with elaborate fight choreography and a deep dive into Siamese mythology and mysticism.

The narrative explores the blurred lines between right and wrong, as the outlaws see themselves as judges of a corrupt system. The series is a must-watch for fans of historical action and fantasy. Don't miss the premiere of "Four Tigers of Siam : Blazing Revenge," streaming exclusively on Monomax.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience that combines tradition, action, and profound storytelling





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